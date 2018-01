SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking city of Tangshan on Tuesday put an end to emergency measures that were introduced to cope with heavy air pollution.

Steel products are piled up at a yard of a steel factory in Tangshan in China's Hebei Province November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The steel hub issued a second-level pollution alert from Thursday, ordering steel mills to halve sintering and shaft furnace production.

The previous emergency measures were also enforced for the transportation and construction sectors, as well as for miners.