China's Xiamen port to tighten shipping controls ahead of BRICS summit

A security guard walks during the BRICS Political Parties, Think-tanks and Civil Society Organizations Forum in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China June 12, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Xiamen in southern China will ramp up controls on shipping at its port ahead of a multilateral summit to be held in the city in early September.

Xiamen is gearing up to hold the meeting of so-called BRICS nations that include Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa as well as China, in the three days up to Sept. 5.

The Xiamen Municipal Government said in a notice on Thursday that to ensure safety, flammable cargoes such as oil, chemicals and liquefied natural gas would be barred from entering the port from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

It added that ships using high-sulphur fuel would not be allowed into the port from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6. The sulphur limit on ships was already in place since January this year, according to port's website.

A Xiamen-based trader said the measures could also disrupt trade in commodities such as steelmaking raw material iron ore. He declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak with media.

Xiamen is the eighth-largest port in China with 209 million tonnes of cargo volumes passing through its waters in 2016.

China has previously shut down factories, limited traffic and the operation of heavy equipment ahead of high-profile diplomatic events like the G20 gathering.