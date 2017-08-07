Factbox: Chinese companies targeted by short sellers in Hong Kong in first half

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Short sellers are increasingly targeting Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies.

Here are details of eight public campaigns by short sellers against Hong Kong-listed companies in the first six months of this year, based on data from Activist Insight:

(Note: The short sellers may have taken positions well before making a public announcement)

TARGET SHORT-SELLER DATE ACCUSATION COMPANY DEFENSE SHARE PERFORMANCE

China Emerson Feb- Questioned Allegations are Dropped 11 pct

Hongqiao Analytics 28 whether profits biased, from day of short

inflated. Says materially seller’s report

costs appear misleading, until March, when

artificially low untrue and shares were

and said it was unfounded. halted.

subsidized by

connected

parties.

Fullshare Glaucus Apr- Stock Allegations are Has gained 10.5

25 manipulation misleading and pct since.

alleged. groundless.

Fullshare GeoInvesting May- Accounting Company didn’t Has gained 25 pct

03 questioned. responded to since.

GeoInvesting’s

claims or

Reuters request

for comment on

the allegations.

Cogobuy Blazing May- Revenue and net Allegations are Has dropped 49

Research 22 profit levels biased, pct.

challenged. Also selective,

questions about inaccurate,

online platform incomplete,

IngDan. false and

misleading and

have been made

with the

intention to

alarm

shareholders.

AAC Gotham May- Questioned Vigorously Has fallen 2.3

Technologies Research 11 accounting. denies the pct.

Suggested allegations,

profits information

overstated. contained is

inaccurate and

misleading.

Dali Foods GeoInvesting Jun- Questioned Allegations were Has gained 2 pct

07 capital spending made without due

and operation consideration of

costs. Suggested the underlying

there were tax facts and based

inconsistencies. on selective and

biased

information, and

are considered

to be

inappropriate

and misleading.

Man Wah Muddy Waters Jun- Claimed to have Accusations Shares virtually

07 found tax about financial unchanged.

inconsistencies, irregularities

undisclosed are groundless

debt, outsized and false. Man

profit margins. Wah has no

undisclosed debt

and stands by

its 2017 annual

report.

China Blazing Jun- Questioned size Company did not Shares were halted

Household Research 22 of revenue and respond to before trading

net income Blazing Research started the day

reported. Cited allegations or the report came

material Reuters request out. Hong Kong

discrepancy for comment on securities

between the allegations. regulator has

financial since ordered

figures indefinite halt.

disclosed and

its tax filings.