China reports first African swine fever outbreak in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry said on Friday it has confirmed African swine fever on two farms in Beijing, the first cases in the Chinese capital.

The disease was detected on two farms in Fangshan district, in the southwest of the city, the ministry said.

About 70 cases of highly contagious African swine fever have been reported in China since early August. The disease does not affect humans but is often fatal to animals.

