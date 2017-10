FILE PHOTO - Confiscated bottles of fake wines are destroyed by the police in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry on Monday uneveiled a four-month crackdown, running from September until the end of 2017, to protect the intellectual property rights of companies with foreign investors.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said China would target theft of business secrets, knockoffs of well-known brands, the trade of goods in violation of intellectual property rights and take steps to protect copyrighted material.