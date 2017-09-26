Ross says tone 'pretty good' with China

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The tone between China and U.S. is “pretty good” ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s China visit, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said at a function in Hong Kong.

Ross told China there was a need for it to “guarantee fair and reciprocal treatment for U.S. firms” during a visit to Beijing, where he tried to strike an upbeat tone amid trade tensions between the two countries.

Ross told Premier Li Keqiang on Monday that the United States hoped for “very good deliverables” when U.S. President Donald Trump visits China, likely in November.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S. Commerce Department said that Ross had also pressed China on the “need to rebalance bilateral trade and investment relations” and urged it to take “meaningful action” on trade issues.