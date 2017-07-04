FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2017 / 2:42 AM / a month ago

China disburses $100 million to help deal with flooding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government has disbursed 700 million yuan ($103 million) in emergency aid to four provinces in the south and east to help them deal with widespread flooding, the ministry of civil affairs said on Tuesday.

Rescuers evacuate people in a boat after heavy rainfall flooded streets in Xiushui County, Jiangxi province, China June 24, 2017. Picture taken June 24, 2017.Stringer

Torrential rain has lashed large parts of the country over the past few days, with floods damaging crops, forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes and killing at least 33.

The ministry said the aid would be sent to Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan and Guizhou provinces, to be spent on helping those who have lost their homes or family members in the floods.

The government has already sent 3,300 tents, 30,000 quilts and 24,000 camp beds to help displaced people in the four provinces, the ministry added.

Floods kill dozens of people every year in China during the summer rainy season.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

