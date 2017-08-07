FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Almost 190,000 evacuated as thunderstorms roil northeast China
August 7, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 5 days ago

Almost 190,000 evacuated as thunderstorms roil northeast China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cars are turned over after the pavement gave way following a rainstorm in Dalian, Liaoning province, China August 4, 2017. Picture taken August 4, 2017.Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Thunderstorms have battered northeastern China's Liaoning province for several days, killing three people and prompting the evacuation of almost 190,000, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The storms, which began on Thursday, have hit seven cities including the major port city of Dalian, Xinhua said.

Three deaths were reported in Xiuyan county in Anshan city, the report added, without giving details.

A total of 188,000 local residents had been evacuated to safer ground, while more than 1,000 homes had collapsed and 66,400 hectares of cropland had been damaged, Xinhua said.

The summer is traditionally China's storm season, with typhoons battering the east and south coasts and thunderstorms hitting wide swathes of the country.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

