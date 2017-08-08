FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Landslide in southwest China kills 23
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 8, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 5 days ago

Landslide in southwest China kills 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rescue workers carry an injured villager at the site of a landslide that occurred in Gengdi village, Puge county, Sichuan province, China August 8, 2017.Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - A landslide in southwestern China has killed 23 people, the provincial government said on Tuesday, as heavy rain hits large parts of the country.

Two people were missing after the landslide in mountainous Sichuan province's Liangshan, while one person was pulled out alive, the government said in a statement on its official microblog.

At total of 71 houses were destroyed in the landslide, it added.

A landslide in June in another part of Sichuan killed 10, with more than 70 still listing as missing.

The summer is traditionally China's storm season, with typhoons battering the east and south coasts and thunderstorms hitting wide swathes of the country.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.