China lifts yuan midpoint to three-and-a-half-month high
#Business News
December 26, 2017 / 1:28 AM / 2 days ago

China lifts yuan midpoint to three-and-a-half-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank on Tuesday lifted its official yuan midpoint CNY=PBOC to the highest level in 3-1/2 months at 6.5416 per dollar, reflecting a strong spot yuan performance a day earlier.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Tuesday’s official midpoint, 267 pips or 0.41 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.5683 on Monday, was the strongest since Sept. 13.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened through the day in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, reaching its highest level in over three months against the dollar at the official local close, following a much strengthened official midpoint.

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
