China lifts yuan midpoint to three-and-a-half-month high

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank on Tuesday lifted its official yuan midpoint CNY=PBOC to the highest level in 3-1/2 months at 6.5416 per dollar, reflecting a strong spot yuan performance a day earlier.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Tuesday’s official midpoint, 267 pips or 0.41 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.5683 on Monday, was the strongest since Sept. 13.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened through the day in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, reaching its highest level in over three months against the dollar at the official local close, following a much strengthened official midpoint.