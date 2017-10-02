FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chubb expects Hurricane Maria-related third quarter insurance losses of $200 million
October 2, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 17 days ago

Chubb expects Hurricane Maria-related third quarter insurance losses of $200 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Damaged houses in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd (CB.N) on Monday estimated that the maximum net insurance and net reinsurance losses related to Hurricane Maria would be about $200 million after tax for the third quarter.

The world’s largest listed property and casualty insurer said it estimated that all other natural catastrophe net insured losses in the quarter, other than those announced for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, would about $86 million after tax.

Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

