Cinven close to selling Ceramtec to BC Partners: sources
#Deals
October 10, 2017 / 4:15 PM / 9 days ago

Cinven close to selling Ceramtec to BC Partners: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group Cinven is close to the sale of the German industrial ceramics group Ceramtec to BC Partners, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Ceramtec is seen as being valued at 2.6 billion euros, including debt, one person said.

Cinven and BC Partners declined to comment.

Cinven launched the sale in September and concluded it more quickly than anticipated.

Ceramtec is a maker of technical ceramics used in products ranging from artificial hips and circuit boards to bearings and faucets.

It posted 540 million euros in sales in the 12 months through June 2017. The company is expected to post in 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of about 200 million euros.

Ceramtec traces its roots to porcelain manufacturer Thomaswerke, founded in 1903, which from the 1920s onwards supplied AEG with technical ceramics.

Cinven bought Ceramtec for 1.5 billion euros in 2013 and unsuccessfully tried to list the company in 2015.

It has strengthened the group with the acquisitions of U.S.-based peer DAI Ceramics in May 2016 and a British electro-ceramics business from Morgan Advanced Materials this year.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Tom Sims and David Evans

