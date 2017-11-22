Gaming company Cirsa hires Lazard to explore IPO options: source

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish gaming hall operator Cirsa has hired investment bank Lazard to explore a possible market listing, a company source said on Wednesday.

The company source, who declined to be named because of the sensitive nature of the information, could not confirm if Cirsa was considering other options such as a stake sale.

“The situation is in a preliminary phase, and the analysis is centered on different options to seek a market listing,” the source said.

Lazard could not be immediately contacted for comment. Cirsa declined to comment on the record.

Cirsa operates bingo halls, casinos and slot machines in more than 70 countries and booked operating income of 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in 2015, according to its website.