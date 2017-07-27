Viewsroom: Citi lays out path to mediocrity

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - CEO Mike Corbat pledged a huge earnings boost at the bank’s first investor confab in nine years. But Citi’s enduring crisis hangover will still leave it trailing most rivals. In China, HNA’s shadowy ownership may be a big problem for U.S. M&A. Plus: Google keeps clicking.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2h6Cx1S
