FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian regulators ask CanniMed to abandon rights plan against Aurora bid
Sections
Featured
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Economy
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Exclusive
Technology
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 27, 2017 / 3:35 PM / Updated a day ago

Canadian regulators ask CanniMed to abandon rights plan against Aurora bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical marijuana maker CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO) should withdraw a shareholder rights plan adopted to fend off a hostile bid from larger rival Aurora Cannibis Inc ABC.TO, two Canadian regulators have ruled.

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan and the Ontario Securities Commission also denied Aurora’s request to shorten the deposit period for the offer to 35 days from 105 days.

Alberta-based Aurora offered to buy CanniMed for C$24 per share in Nov. 24, but within days CanniMed adopted a shareholder rights plan, or a “poison pill”, viewing the offer as “coercive”.

    Earlier this month, CanniMed approached the regulators to declare Aurora’s decision to take the buyout offer directly to CanniMed shareholders as an insider bid.

    The regulators also rejected CanniMed’s request to consider the offer as an insider bid.

    An insider bid is a takeover offer made by a company insider or their affiliates within a year before the bid. Canadian securities laws demand disclosure, review and approval processes in the event of such a bid to protect minority shareholders.

    CanniMed’s shares were up 5 pct at C$20.93 in early morning trade, while those of Aurora rose 7 pct to C$7.72.

    Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.