FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Rami Levi to buy 20 percent of Cofix coffee chain
Sections
Featured
UK factory growth cools in December from four-year highs
economy
UK factory growth cools in December from four-year highs
Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
israel
Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
Once centres of hope, political parties are dying
commentary
Once centres of hope, political parties are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 1, 2018 / 8:38 AM / 2 days ago

Israel's Rami Levi to buy 20 percent of Cofix coffee chain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Rami Levi Chain Stores (RMLI.TA) has agreed to buy 20 percent of coffee and snack chain Cofix Group (CFX.TA) at a company valuation of 105 million shekels ($30 million).

Rami Levi, one of Israel’s leading supermarket chains, also received a two-year option to increase its stake to 50.01 percent, Cofix said in a statement on Monday.

Founded in 2013 by businessman Avi Katz and modeled on dollar stores in the United States, Cofix sells coffee and snacks such as sandwiches for 5 shekels ($1.40) each. Until Cofix came along, Israeli cafes routinely charged $3-$4 for a coffee.

    Katz expanded into the supermarket business with Super Cofix, a chain of discount mini-markets.

    Rami Levi’s supermarkets are largely located on the outskirts of urban centers and the Cofix deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will give it a foothold in city centers.

    The much larger Rami Levi will seek to improve Super-Cofix’s profitability and trade and credit terms with suppliers so that Super-Cofix will enjoy the same terms as Rami Levi.

    Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.