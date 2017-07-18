FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 days ago
Exchange Podcast: Mauricio Cárdenas
July 18, 2017

Exchange Podcast: Mauricio Cárdenas

Rob Cox

FARC rebels wave flags of peace during the final act of abandonment of arms in Mesetas, Colombia, June 27,2017.Jaime Saldarriaga - RTS18W5Z

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - After half a century of strife, FARC guerrillas are laying down their weapons and integrating into Colombia's political landscape. The Exchange traveled to Bogota to discuss potential dividends from peace, infrastructure investment and the economy with Colombia's finance minister. Listen to the podcast: here

