BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that it has conditionally approved a merger between U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson (BDX.N) and its U.S. peer C R Bard (BCR.N).

In October, Becton Dickinson secured EU antitrust approval for its $24 billion acquisition of C R Bard after it agreed to sell two businesses to allay competition concerns.