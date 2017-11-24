FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Paddy Power has held talks about potential deal with CrownBet - sources
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 24, 2017 / 11:18 AM / a day ago

Exclusive: Paddy Power has held talks about potential deal with CrownBet - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair (PPB.I), the FTSE 100 gambling company, has held talks to explore a possible tie-up with Australia’s CrownBet, the online betting unit of Crown Resorts, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

It comes after British betting shop operator William Hill (WMH.L) confirmed on Friday that it is in “very preliminary discussions” about combining its Australian business with CrownBet, which is 62 percent owned by Crown Resorts. Paddy Power Betfair operates in Australia through its Sportsbet business.

Melbourne-based CrownBet was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.