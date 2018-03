TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Coincheck will hold a news conference at 0700 GMT on Thursday, Jiji Press reported, after regulators issued it with another business improvement order after the recent $530 million theft of digital money from the cryptocurrency exchange.

Coincheck Inc Chief Operating Officer Yusuke Otsuka speaks to the media in Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Financial Services Agency said Coincheck would announce details of how to reimburse the stolen digital money, called NEM, later on Thursday.