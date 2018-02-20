FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Technology News
February 20, 2018 / 10:34 AM / a day ago

Japan's cryptocurrency exchanges to form new self-regulating body: sources

Takahiko Wada

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sixteen Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges will fix plans as early as next week to create a self-regulating body in a bid to better safeguard investors after a $530 million digital money heist last month, two source familiar with the plan said.

A plan to merge two separate industry bodies, the Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association and Japan Blockchain Association, had been dropped after talks stalled in favor of the new body to regulate exchanges registered with Japan’s Financial Services Association, the sources said.

The sources declined to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Officials at the Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association and the Japan Blockchain Association were unavailable for comment.

Hackers last month, stole about $530 million from Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc, exposing flaws in Japan’s system and raised questions over how Japan regulates the industry.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Tim Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.