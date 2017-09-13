FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Thai mobile operator to buy Internet provider
September 13, 2017 / 11:12 AM / a month ago

Top Thai mobile operator to buy Internet provider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers wait for service at the AIS shop in Bangkok, Thailand, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest telecommunications Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) plans to spend 2.6 billion baht ($78.57 million) to buy 56 percent of Internet service provider CS Loxinfo, further advancing its Internet broadband coverage.

AIS plans to acquire 42 percent of CS Loxinfo from DTV Service, a subsidiary of satellite operator Thaicom and 14 percent from Singapore’s Singtel at 7.8 baht per share pending due diligence and negotiations, the company said in a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

AIS and Thaicom are subsidiaries of InTouch Holdings. The acquisition would consolidate the group’s Internet services under AIS. It launched broadband internet services last year.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; editing by Jason Neely

