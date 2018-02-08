FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Deals
February 8, 2018 / 2:14 PM / a day ago

CVS says Aetna acquisition still expected in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Thursday said that a request for more information from U.S. antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) does not impact its expectation that the deal will close in the second half of 2018.

    The companies said on Feb. 1 that they had been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice for additional information. The companies have a shareholder meeting scheduled for March 20 to vote on the transaction.

    Reporting by Caroline HumerEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.