Beiersdorf says global cyber attack hits IT, phone systems

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE), the German maker of Nivea skin care products, said it was hit by a cyber attack that affected its IT and telephone systems worldwide.

"We were indeed the target of a cyber attack," a spokeswoman for the company said on Wednesday, adding the company had taken measures to minimize the impact on customers and business partners.

A major global cyber attack that started on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month.