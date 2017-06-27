Mondelez says has tech problems, unclear if from cyberattack

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Mondelez International is pictured at the company's building in Zurich November 14, 2012.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Mondelez International (MDLZ.O) said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.

"I can confirm that our employees are experiencing difficulties in various geographies. We are investigating the issue," spokeswoman Heidi Hauer said on Tuesday.

Companies including shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and Russian oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said their systems had been hit by a cyberattack on Tuesday.