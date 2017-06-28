MSC says working on sharing data after Maersk cyber attack

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss container line MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) is working with vessel-sharing partner Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) to find ways to share data after a cyber attack on the Danish company, MSC said on Wednesday.

MSC said it was prepared to divert ships away from affected Maersk terminals.

"We are working together to find other means to transmit data between the two companies. This includes ... customs information," MSC said in a statement, adding that it had not experienced any cyber attack on its own operations.

Maersk and MSC are the world’s top two container shipping lines.