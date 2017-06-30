FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says seized equipment used by Russia to launch malware attacks
June 30, 2017

Ukraine says seized equipment used by Russia to launch malware attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken March 1, 2017.Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo - RTX38DDP

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine's state security service (SBU) seized equipment it said belonged to Russian agents in May and June to launch cyber attacks against Ukraine and other countries, the SBU said in a statement on Friday.

"Law enforcement officers seized server equipment that was involved in the cyber attack system by Russian secret services," the SBU said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

A cyber attack that began in Ukraine spread around the world on Tuesday, knocking out thousands of machines, shutting down ports, factories and offices as it hit around 60 countries.

Ukrainian politicians were quick to blame Russia, but a Kremlin spokesman dismissed "unfounded blanket accusations".

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Ed Osmond

