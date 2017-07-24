FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Checkmarx buys security education firm Codebashing
July 24, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 13 days ago

Israel's Checkmarx buys security education firm Codebashing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's Checkmarx, which provides application security testing technology, said on Monday it acquired UK-based Codebashing, an application security education company.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Checkmarx said traditional secure coding education is ineffective since long training courses disrupt a developer's daily routine and don't address specific challenges.

This acquisition - Checkmarx's first - will allow the company to introduce continuous bite-sized secure coding training. Codebashing's interactive training platform will be integrated into Checkmarx's product offering.

Checkmarx's customers include SAP, Samsung and Salesforce.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

