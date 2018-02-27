U.S.-Israeli cyber firm CyberX raises $18 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - CyberX, a provider of technology to secure the Internet of Things and industrial control systems, said on Tuesday it raised $18 million, bringing its total investment to $30 million.

The investment round was led by Norwest Venture Partners, an early investor in FireEye. CyberX’s previous investors, including Glilot Capital Partners, Flint Capital, ff Venture Capital and OurCrowd, also participated in the round.

Founded in 2013 by military cyber experts, the U.S.-Israeli CyberX has deployed its products in utilities and pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and manufacturing firms.

In addition to continuing its expansion in the United States and Europe, the company will use the additional funding to expand its product development, security research, and threat intelligence teams.

