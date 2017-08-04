FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
New 'Game of Thrones' episode leaks online through HBO partner
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 4, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 8 days ago

New 'Game of Thrones' episode leaks online through HBO partner

Sheila Dang

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The unaired fourth episode of the new season of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" has been leaked online, the premium channel's distribution partner Star India said on Friday.

"We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action" a Star India spokesperson said in a statement.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Star India is a subsidiary of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

The leak of the episode, titled "The Spoils of War," was separate from a hack on HBO that was disclosed earlier this week, HBO said in a statement. In that incident, the company's chairman, Richard Plepler, told employees in a Monday email seen by Reuters that the hackers had stolen "proprietary information," including some programming.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that hackers stole 1.5 terrabytes of data, including two unaired episodes of the "Game of Thrones" series.

HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc, which is waiting for regulatory approval to sell itself to AT&T Inc in a $85.4 billion deal.

Reporting by Sheila Dang and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Anna Driver and Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.