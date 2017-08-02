Factbox: Companies whose operations were hurt by June cyber 'worm'

A man types into a keyboard during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017.

(Reuters) - A destructive computer virus called NotPetya caused widespread chaos in June across Ukraine, where it crippled government and business computers. It soon spread around the globe, halting operations at ports, factories and offices.

The following is a list of some companies that reported NotPetya disrupted their operations and earnings:

MONDELEZ

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O), a packaged food producer that makes Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate, said net revenue was down 5 percent in the second quarter because of the cyber attack and currency headwinds. The malware affected Mondelez's Windows-based software and its shipping process.

MERCK

Drug and vaccine maker Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on July 28 that NotPetya halted the production of its drugs, which would hurt profits for the rest of the year. Merck said it was confident it could maintain supply of its top-selling and life-saving drugs, but warned of temporary delays in other products, which it did not identify.

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP

Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB.L), a British consumer goods company, said on July 24 the NotPetya virus attack had affected its systems and manufacturing sites. The company cut its full-year sales forecast from growth of 3 percent to 2 percent.

FEDEX

Package delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said the NotPetya attack would have a "material" effect on its full-year results. Weeks after the attack, its Netherlands subsidiary still experienced service delays.