FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Startup Cybereason raises $100 million from SoftBank
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 21, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 2 months ago

Startup Cybereason raises $100 million from SoftBank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man talks on the phone as he stand in front of an advertising poster of the SoftBank telecommunications company in Tokyo October 16, 2015.Thomas Peter/File Photo

(Reuters) - Cybereason said on Wednesday it received $100 million in investment from its biggest investor SoftBank Corp, as the cybersecurity-focused startup looks to develop new technologies and increase distribution channels.

SoftBank, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp, is also one of Cybereason's biggest customer and distribution partner.

Following the latest financing, Cybereason has raised a total of $189 million in capital from CRV, Spark Capital, Lockheed Martin and SoftBank since its inception in 2012.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based firm's products are used by companies to protect their systems from cyber attacks, such as the recent WannaCry ransomware attack.

The WannaCry attack in May infected 300,000 computers in more than 150 countries, disrupting factories, hospitals, shops and schools.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.