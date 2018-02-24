Geely seeks meetings with Daimler, Berlin next week: sources

FRANKFURT/BEIJING (Reuters) - Officials from Chinese carmaker Geely (0175.HK) plan to meet Daimler (DAIGn.DE) executives early next week after announcing the acquisition of an almost 10 percent stake in the Mercedes maker, two sources familiar with the situation said.

They also hope to meet top German government officials in Berlin, the sources told Reuters on Saturday.

Daimler and Geely had no immediate comment on any meeting plans, while a spokeswoman for the German economy ministry declined to comment.