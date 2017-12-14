China's Wanda says 2017 revenue tops $30 billion, shrugs off cashflow issue claims

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese property-to-cinema conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group said on Thursday that its 2017 revenues had surpassed 200 billion yuan ($30.25 billion), responding to a local online media report that questioned the group’s financial health.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Dalian Wanda Group in China glows during an event in Beijing, China March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

The acquisitive developer, which has been rattled this year by a government-led crackdown on overseas deals and high levels of corporate debt, said that its operations were normal and pointed to a cash position of 200 billion yuan.

“The firm’s operations are normal and globally we have not defaulted on any loans,” Wanda wrote in a statement posted on its website.

The statement came after a blog report said, among other things, that Wanda was facing cash flow issues.

Chinese conglomerates have become increasingly sensitive to suggestions of financial woes this year amid rising scrutiny by regulators of perceived “risky” investments and high levels of corporate debt.

Wanda said earlier this year that 2016 revenue fell 13.9 percent from a year ago, but did not give an exact figure. The group reported 290.2 billion yuan in revenue in 2015.

A Wanda official could not confirm whether the new figure referred to contract or operating income, but said the number was “not audited yet”.

The firm, owned by one of China’s richest man Wang Jianlin, has invested heavily in entertainment and sports assets over the last few years, but its deal-making has drawn the gaze of Chinese regulators looking to stem perceived risky spending overseas.

Wanda - along with a number of China’s biggest conglomerates including HNA Group, Anbang Insurance [ANBANG.UL] and Fosun International (0656.HK) - has seen higher levels of scrutiny on its finances and debt this year.

The company pointed to rapid openings of new Wanda Plazas, its key commercial real estate complexes, and said acquisitions of cinema chains overseas such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) were helping Chinese movies reach a global audience.

China’s focus on reducing financial risks has forced some conglomerates to dial back their ambitions. Wanda announced plans earlier this year to sell most of its tourism projects and hotels in China to local rivals for about $9 billion.