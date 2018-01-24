FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
January 23, 2018 / 5:24 PM / a day ago

Canada working hard to convince Trump on NAFTA: Trudeau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday Canada was working hard to convince U.S. President Donald Trump that the NAFTA trade agreement was in the interest of the United States as well as other countries.

“We’re working very hard to make sure that our neighbor to the south recognizes how good NAFTA is and that it has benefited not just our economy but his economy and the world economy,” Trudeau said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy

