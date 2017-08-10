FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Macy's quarterly comparable sales top estimates
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 10, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 3 days ago

Macy's quarterly comparable sales top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the Macy's store in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., February 21, 2017.Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Department store operator Macy's Inc (M.N) joined rival Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) in reporting a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly comparable sales.

Sales at Macy's stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, fell 2.5 percent.

However, this came in better than the 3 percent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix,

Net income attributable to Macy's shareholders rose to $116 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $11 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded impairment charges of $249 million in the year-earlier period.

Net sales fell 5.4 percent to $5.55 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.