FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
German finance ministry notes possible ECB review of Deutsche shareholders, declines further comment
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 17, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 20 days ago

German finance ministry notes possible ECB review of Deutsche shareholders, declines further comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German finance ministry has taken notice of reports that the European Central Bank was considering a review of Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) two largest shareholders, a spokeswoman said on Monday, declining further comment.

A regulatory source told Reuters that the ECB, Europe's top banking regulator, may launch a so-called ownership control procedure to scrutinize both Qatar's royal family and China's HNA (0521.HK), which each own just under 10 percent of the shares of Germany's flagship lender.

"We have taken notice of the reports," the spokeswoman said during a regular government news conference. "I have nothing to add."

Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.