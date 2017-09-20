FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London-based cyber security firm Digital Shadows raises $26 million
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 20, 2017 / 10:04 AM / a month ago

London-based cyber security firm Digital Shadows raises $26 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Digital Shadows, a London and San Francisco-based cyber security firm, has raised $26 million in a funding round led by Octopus Ventures to support its expansion into markets such as Asia.

The company, which received seed investment in 2011, combines data analytics and human analysis to identify threats to companies from sources including the dark web and social media.

Eileen Burbidge, partner at early investor Passion Capital and Digital Shadows’ investor director, said the company had expanded across Europe and the United States.

“Taking the proposition to Asia is the next logical step,” she said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.