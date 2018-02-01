FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 12:49 PM / Updated a day ago

Russia to request lifting Olympic bans after CAS decision: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will ask the International Olympic Committee to allow Russian athletes whose doping bans have been overturned to participate in the upcoming winter games in Pyeongchang, Russia’s sports minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday.

Sport’s highest tribunal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport, earlier on Thursday overturned a ruling that barred 28 Russian athletes for life from participating in the Olympics.

But it remained unclear whether any of them would be able to compete in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which start on Feb. 9.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Polina Ivanova

