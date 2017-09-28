FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Lautenschlaeger expects Basel III deal by year end
September 28, 2017 / 1:59 PM / in 20 days

ECB's Lautenschlaeger expects Basel III deal by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger attends at a news conference at the ECB in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

VIENNA (Reuters) - A deal on a new set of global rules aimed at ensuring stability in the banking sector, known as Basel III, is likely to be reached this year, a top European Central Bank supervisor said on Thursday, adopting a more optimistic tone than most.

Regulators on the Basel Committee have been struggling to complete Basel III, a set of tougher capital rules for lenders worldwide.

“I expect that an agreement will be reached by the end of the year,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger told a news conference in Vienna, adding that failure to reach a deal would be “a big mistake”.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Toby Chopra

