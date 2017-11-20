No global consensus on capping bank exposure to government bonds: ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - There is no consensus among global regulators on how to limit banks’ holdings of government bonds, the head of the European Central Bank said on Monday, adding the European Union should be wary of ruling unilaterally on the issue.

“There is no consensus for having a global agreement on this issue,” Mario Draghi told the European Parliament. “If the European Union decides to go its own way, it should be aware that measures like this could put European banks at a competitive disadvantage.”