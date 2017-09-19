FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Give ECB supervisors more power, not rules: Lautenschlaeger
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2017 / 5:10 PM / in a month

Give ECB supervisors more power, not rules: Lautenschlaeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) (R) is seen next to the famous skyline in Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach /File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European lawmakers should give the European Central Bank’s supervision arm greater discretion rather than more rules in overseeing lenders across the euro zone, an ECB director said on Monday.

“Instead of having overly detailed rules, we should have a strong basic set of rules that allows supervisors some discretion,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB’s supervisory arm on the institution’s board said at an event in Basel, Switzerland.

“Supervisors have the relevant skills and experience, and in-depth knowledge of the banks they supervise.”

She added that when the rulebook becomes too detailed, supervision turns into a box-ticking exercise, making the ECB less flexible and effective.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.