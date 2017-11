FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The adoption of digital currencies in the euro zone and their impact on its economy are limited, meaning they do not pose a threat to the European Central Bank’s hold on the money supply, the ECB’s President said on Monday.

A copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. Picture taken October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

“We think that all this is pretty limited,” Mario Draghi told the European Parliament. “So it’s not yet something that could constitute a risk for central banks.”