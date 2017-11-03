FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inflation rebound could happen quickly: ECB's Nowotny
#Business News
November 3, 2017 / 1:26 PM / in 21 hours

Inflation rebound could happen quickly: ECB's Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro area could see an uptick in inflation, and this could happen very quickly, ECB policy maker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

“We still may have an uptick of inflation rates - and you can see that happening pretty fast in some cases, as you can see in the UK,” Nowotny said at an event organized by think tank OMFIF.

“There are so many elements, therefore I would think just for practical reasons one would have to see that definition of price stability with a greater amount of flexibility,” he said, adding policy makers should not engage in a discussion of how to change it.

Speaking to Reuters after the meeting, Nowotny said that there was no support within the ECB on making the inflation target more flexible, adding it was rather the opposite.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Marc Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
