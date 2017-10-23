Italy to propose central bank governor on Friday: government source

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni’s government will propose its candidate for Bank of Italy governor at a Cabinet meeting on Friday, a government source said on Monday.

The Banca D'Italia (Bank of Italy) logo is seen at the headquarters in Milan, Italy, in this file picture taken January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Files

The ruling Democratic Party, led by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, has criticized current governor Ignazio Visco, whose six-year mandate is up for renewal at the end of the month.

The source denied reports in two Italian newspapers on Monday saying the government would propose a name early this week.

After consulting with the Bank of Italy’s supervisory board, the government proposes a name to President Sergio Mattarella, whose job it is to name the central bank chief. Mattarella favors renewing Visco’s mandate, government sources have told Reuters.