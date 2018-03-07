FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
March 7, 2018 / 6:22 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

ECB raises no objection to de Guindos as next VP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has raised no objection to the appointment of Spain’s Luis de Guindos as its next vice president, clearing one of the last hurdles before his appointment.

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos talks to the media during a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

De Guindos, the only candidate for the job, would replace Portugal’s Vitor Constancio, whose term expires on May 31.

“The Governing Council had no objection to the proposed candidate, Mr Luis de Guindos, who is a person of recognized standing and professional experience in monetary or banking matters,” the ECB said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.