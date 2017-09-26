ECB needs to weigh growth, stronger euro in policy move: Makuch

FILE PHOTO: National Bank of Slovakia Governor Jozef Makuch is seen during the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The euro zone economy is gaining momentum but the euro’s firming has a dampening impact on inflation and the European Central Bank should consider both factors when deciding on its next policy move, Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said.

“As for the discussion on when ECB should decide on recalibration of quantitative easing: the economy is improving, on the other hand the euro exchange rate is getting stronger,” Makuch told a news conference on Tuesday. “The risks are on both sides, the ECB has to consider them carefully.”