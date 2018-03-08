FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 1:53 PM / a day ago

Little change to ECB's inflation, growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank left its growth and inflation forecasts mostly unchanged on Thursday, predicting that price growth will slowly climb in the coming years but still miss its target by the end of the decade despite years of stimulus.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi holds a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The ECB, which targets inflation at just below 2 percent, sees price growth at 1.4 percent this year and next, picking up to 1.7 percent in 2020, ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference.

Economic growth this year was seen at 2.4 percent versus an earlier 2.3 percent forecast.

The following are the ECB staff’s new projections for inflation and GDP growth, with December forecasts in brackets.

The ECB updates projections once a quarter.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans

