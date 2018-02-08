FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 9:14 AM / a day ago

Euro zone's broad expansion to continue: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth is likely to continue unabated, the European Central Bank said in a regular economic bulletin on Thursday, which is largely consistent with the outlook unveiled after the January policy meeting.

“The ongoing broad and solid economic expansion is expected to continue beyond the near term,” the ECB said. “The prevailing strong cyclical momentum could lead to further positive growth surprises in the near term.”

“Downside risks continue to relate primarily to global factors, including developments in foreign exchange markets,” the ECB added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

