U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Jan 17 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $7.6 billion to $1.119 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $30.4 billion to $1.083 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $5.6 billion to $264.1 billion.